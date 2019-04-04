Assault of 3 Ghanaian Times journalists: Policeman charged with 7 counts including forgery

It has emerged that the policeman who allegedly ran his unregistered motor cycle into the Nissan Micra saloon vehicle belonging to New Times Corporation on March 14, 2019 and sped off used a forged number plate.

This came to light yesterday, at the La District Motor Court, where General Sergeant Ebenezer Akrofi, was arraigned and charged with seven counts of traffic offences.

The charges preferred against the accused include careless and inconsiderate riding, use of motor cycle without licence and use of motor cycle without roadworthy certificate.

Others were the use of unregistered motor cycle, use of motor cycle without insurance policy and failing to stop.

The court heard that the accused presented a Kymco scooter motor cycle with registration No. M-18 ER 723, as the motor cycle that was involved in the accident but investigations revealed that the number belongs to Royal Motors Ghana Limited.

Gen Sgt Akrofi pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him and he was granted GH¢6,000 bail with a surety.

As part of the bail conditions, accused/surety would pay GH¢1,500 as deposit security.

Besides, the court, presided by Mrs Juliet Osei-Duedu, ordered that the surety should deposit his/her identification card with the police.

Police Inspector Paul Osei Adjei, prosecuting, told the court that on March 14, this year, Akrofi was riding the unregistered scooter from Accra Regional Headquarters towards Accra High Court.

He said on reaching a section of the road, infront of the Accra Technical University near the Ghana Publishing traffic light, all vehicles including the one with registration No. GT 7015-16, being driven by a staff of New Times Corporation stopped because the light had indicated red.

Insp. Adjei said the accused who was riding in between the vehicles failed to ride with due care and attention and in the process, grazed the offside portion of the Nissan Micra saloon with registration No. GT 7015-16, causing damage to the offside view mirror, front bumper and nearside headlamp buttons and sped off.

The court heard that the accused was chased by Xornam Jiagge, a rider and arrested at the Kinbu traffic light.

The prosecutor told the court that Gen. Sgt Akrofi presented the scooter to the Police as the accident motor cycle but upon interrogation, the accused said, he found the said number plate in the bag of the accident motor cycle and decided to fix it on.

He said a letter was sent to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), where it was found out that the number plate belonged to Royal Motors Limited and not Kymco Scooter motor cycle.

His counsel, Charles Ofori who held brief for Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, said he would prove to the court the charges filed against his client cannot fly.

Meanwhile, New Times Corporation has been fined 45 penalty units equivalent to GH¢540.00 for the use of uninsured vehicle and failure to change ownership of vehicle from Japan Motors to New Times Corporation.

Mr Dometi Kofi Sokpor, counsel for the Corporation was present and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Hearing continues on April 24, 2019.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA