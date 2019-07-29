Aspirants rush for Nadowli seat as Bagbin steps down

There has been a rush for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency seat after the nation’s longest serving Parliamentarian, Mr Alban Sumanaa Kingsford Bagbin, decided to stepdown.

Mr Bagbin, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is among some other incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarians who decided to stepdown to allow others the opportunity to also occupy their seats.

Seven candidates including Dr Camynta Baezie, Mr Mumuni Awudu Adams, Mr John Salifu Dumbah, Dr Vitalis Mwinyuri Suuron, Mr Martin Lucas Nyune Kombanpuo, Mr Romanus Zingleu Kuong Gyang and Mr Sumah Mwinkaara Anthony filed and have been successfully vetted and approved to contest the seat.

Meanwhile in the absence of Mr Bagbin, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have intensified efforts to snatch the seat from the NDC in the 2020 elections and this would be the first occurrence since 1992.

But, two of the NDC candidates namely; Dr Camynta and Mr Kombanpuo who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at vetting grounds dismissed the efforts of the NPP, saying each of the candidates is well grounded in the constituency and was equally capable of maintaining the seat for the NDC.

Meanwhile, Dr Francis Bawaana Dakura, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Jirapa Constituency is facing tough competition from five other opponents including Mr Bright Babanye Salia, Mr Richard Kuunaah, Dr Dapilah Reagan Kaaiemabong, Mr Vitus Gbang and the former Jirapa Disrict Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Cletus Seidu Dapilah.

For the Sissala East Constituency, five candidates including Madam Jemilatu Ibrahim, Dr Sumaila Assuru, Issah Mohammed Bataglia, Bukari Bayorbor and Adamu Yakubu are seeking to get the nod to recapture the seat which was won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the first time in 2016.

Alhaji Yakubu Duogu, former Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and two others namely; Dr Sharif Mahmud Khalid and Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu are readying themselves to challenge the incumbent Wa Central MP, Alhaji Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, who is seeking to lead the party as MP for the fifth time.

In the Sissala West Constituency, the winner among these three candidates namely; Mohammed Adams Sukparu, Hakeem Mumuni Duwiejua and Mary Hagbana Azantilow will face a herculean task of recapturing the seat from the hands of Patrick Alhassan Adama who won the seat for the NPP in 2016 for the first time.

In the Lambussie Constituency, incumbent MP, Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery is up against two opponents including his former DCE and strong supporter, Bom Kofi Dy-yaka and Marcellinus Kandy Welber.

Wa East may just be only two candidates, but it is the constituency that is going to witness a fierce contest between former MP, Ameen Salifu and Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, former Deputy National Campaign Coordinator for candidate John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 NDC Presidential Primaries.

Also, Mr Joseph Yieleh Chiereh who is seeking to lead the NDC in the Wa West Constituency as MP for the fifth time is been challenged by Peter Lanchene Toobu, a retired police officer.

In the Lawra Constituency, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng who lost the seat to NPP Anthony Karbo due to a misunderstanding between him and then incumbent MP, Mr Sampson Abu, is now being challenged by Mr Daniel Tigbee.

Dr Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaare, incumbent MP for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa is going unopposed while Dr Richard Kuuire who took over from NDC Dr Benjamin Kumbuor but lost the Nandom seat to NPP Ambrose Dery in 2016 is also going unopposed. – GNA