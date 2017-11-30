Ashley Young inspires United …To 4-2 away win over Watford

A brilliant brace from Ashley Young set Manchester United on the path to a 4-2 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Young’s early two-goal salvo was added to by a Anthony Martial strike before half-time to put Jose Mourinho’s visitors in a comfortable position, but United took their foot off the gas after the break and a Troy Deeney penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure strike gave Watford a glimmer of hope.

However, that hope was extinguished when Jesse Lingard launched on a mazy solo run that ended with a tidy finish past Heurelho Gomes to ensure United closed the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table to five points, while Watford stay in eighth.

Young, back on the ground where it all began, fired home a stunning half-volley 19 minutes in for his first Premier League goal since 2016, before then going one better, curling a sublime free-kick into the top corner six minutes later to net his first double for United since March 2012.

Watford looked shell shocked, and seven minutes later it was three for United, as the excellent Martial raced clear before firing home his eighth of the season.

After the break, United were happy for Watford to have the ball in their own half, but still created chances to really put the game to bed, with Romelu Lukaku guilty of missing a guilt-edged opportunity.

Moments after Lukaku had gone close, Watford were handed the opportunity to get themselves back in it after Marcos Rojo clumsily brought down Roberto Pereyra in the box to concede a penalty. Substitute Denney duly converted, before the roof then almost came off six minutes from time as Doucoure fired home to make it 2-3. United looked ragged.

The travelling United faithful did not have to worry for long, though, as, two minutes later, Lingard carried the ball from inside his own half, past two Watford defenders before brilliantly firing into the net, making it the sixth league game this season that United have scored four times. Not bad for a team supposedly not playing the “United way”. – Sky Sports

Tuesday Premier League results:

West Brom 2-2 Newcastle United

Watford 2-4 Manchester United

Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Leicester 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

CAPTION:

Young – Scored stunning brace