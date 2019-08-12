Ashgold hold FC Akonangui in Eq. Guinea

Ghana’s AshantiGold put in an impressive display to earn a 1-1 draw result against Akonangui FC on Saturday in their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup qualifying round first leg tie.

The ‘Miners’ took the lead after 55 minutes through defender Richard Osei Agyemang who produced a perfect overhead kick that flew past goalkeeper Carlos Musibe.

Five minutes later, Latif Anabila’s powerful shot from the centre circle rifled the cross bar and Musibe smothered the situation with a save.

But with a quarter of an hour left, the home side snatched the equalizer through Diosando Mbele.

Before that, Anabila was set up by right back Kwadwo Amoako but the midfielder was dispossessed by Thomas Ela.

The return leg will be at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on August 25, 2019.

In a related development, former Ghana international, Mohammed Gargo won his first competitive match as Head Coach of Namibian side, African Stars FC when they defeated Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) 3-2 in their CAF Champions League first qualifying game on Saturday.

The Katutura giants did it the hard way by racing from a goal down when Ivan Kemberipa put the ball into his own net in the seventh minute.

In the 40th minute, Ambrosius Amseb converted a penalty after Peter Magambo handled the ball in the area and the first half ended tied 1-1.

African Stars took the lead in the 71st minute through Youssouf Ibroihim but KCCA equalized on 83 minutes courtesy Patrick Kaddu.

Ibroihim scored his second with a long range effort from outside the area to give African Stars a slim win.

The return leg will be played on August 23 in Kampala. –Ghanasoccernet