Ashfoam opens new showroom in Cape Coast

Ashfoam Company Limited has opened a new showroom at Ntsin in the Cape Coast South Constituency of the Central Region.

It brings to two the number of showrooms to be opened by the company in the Cape Coast metropolis with the other one located in the Cape Coast North Constituency.

Construction of the two-storey facility commenced about a year ago and expected to boost economic activity in the area.

The facility which is designed to offer a one-stop shop for the household needs of clients.

Items in the room included, mattresses, furniture, towel and other products.

It is designed address the household needs of clients.

It also formed part of measures by the company to promote employment generation in the Cape Coast metropolis.

In his remarks, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Ashfoam, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko said the establishment of the facility was a way of offering one-stop shop for customers who patronise products from the showroom.

He indicated that, it was the policy of the company to partner with distributors in opening showrooms at various locations across the country to boost trading opportunities.

The biggest distributor who happens to be the owner of the showroom, Collins K. Ohene, in his remarks expressed appreciation to the owners of the land which aided the facilitation of the building.

He said that, the facility for a start, would offer employment to about 20 indigenes of the Cape Coast metropolis.

He indicated that, it was the desire of the facility to improve on the socio-economic development of the area.

Mr Ohene further said that, the area initially tried to deter their efforts at putting up the building due to the location of the land but they remained resolute leading to the construction of the edifice.

He urged residents of the area to ensure that they purchase items from the shop to ensure the progress of the business.

The Tufuhene of the Oguaa traditional area, Nana Kwame Edu VI, in his remarks, commended Ashfoam for its support towards providing jobs to a number of unemployed youth in the country.

He urged those who would be engaged at the showroom to ensure that they support the growth of the business.

From David O. Yarboi-Tetteh, Cape Coast