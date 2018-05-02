Ashanti region to get multipurpose sports centre

Ghana in the next 10 years will have no excuse not to win medals at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games, Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has said.

This, he said, was because of the provision of multi-purpose facilities to nurture world class athletes for the country.

He made this comment at the sod cutting ceremony of a multipurpose youth sports center at Nyinahin in the Ashanti region on Monday as part of government’s one region one stadium agenda.

According to the Minister, the countries inability to win laurels at the global stage in recent times was due to the lack of appropriate facilities to get the youth active.

Mr. Asiamah who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, where the facility would be located said, “Ghana’s population was bigger than the number of sporting facilities available, adding that the exercise was meant to address that shortage.

He said the various facilities would complement the Accra and Kaneshie Sports Stadium currently undergoing refurbishment to serve people in the Greater Accra region and beyond.

The sports center would comprise of a standard football pitch, an eight lane athletics track, volleyball, handball and basketball court, tennis courts, an ICT center, a counselling and entrepreneurship center and a restaurant.

The chief of Nyinahin, Nana Omanpanyin Baffour Twum II, lauded the Minister for ensuring that their community benefits from such laudable initiative.

Ashanti regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Anwi Bosiako popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ said the facility was strategically placed to serve the people of the Ashanti and the Western regions.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE