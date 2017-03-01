Ashanti NDC youth salute Mahama for winning award

The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama for being awarded the African Best Political Leader for the year 2016 by the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A statement issued yesterday and signed by the Regional Youth Organiser of the party, Brogya Genfi, lauded Mr. Mahama’s contribution towards deepening and enriching Ghana’s democracy and his exemplary leadership during his tenure as President of Ghana.

The award aimed at keeping with a tradition of presenting the positive sides of the African continent, which hardly finds space on the global stage, and further celebrating exemplary leadership and individuals, who have contributed to shaping the global perception of the continent.

The Chairman of the international advisory board of the African Leadership Magazine Awards, Ambassador Joe Beasley had this to say about President Mahama, “It is gratifying to know that Africa still has leaders like you bestriding the political space.”

According to the statement, it was important to also mention that President Mahama’s role as co-chair of the ECOWAS mediation committee in solving the political deadlock in The Gambia was a feat the world admired.

“And in recent past, his show of political leadership to make Ghana, the Ebola Logistics Hub towards the fight against the deadly Ebola virus in the West Africa Sub-region received lots of commendation from the United Nations (UN).”

The statement added, “It is gratifying to know that Ghana still has a leader like you dominating the Ghanaian political space in the light of mass regrets in our current political leadership.

It is our fervent hope that His Excellency will continue to avail himself whenever there is an opportunity towards enhancing the lives of Ghanaians and many across the African continent. We are proud of Mr. Mahama.”