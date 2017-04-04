Ashaiman Presbyterian Cluster of Schools battle with smoke from refuse dump

A refuse dump situated near the Ashaiman Presbyterian Cluster of Schools is endangering the lives of about 700 pupils and residents as smoke from the refuse affects teaching and learning activities.

The development has persisted since late last year and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are often called to stop raging fire.

The Ghanaian Times spotted pupils and teachers coughing when it visited the school, with some showing signs of reddened eyes and running noses.

The school authorities refused to speak but others who pleaded anonymity said a petition to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly had fallen on deaf ears.

They said officials from the office of the Municipal Education Directorate led by the Municipal Director for Education visited the school a couple of weeks of ago, to assess the condition under which teaching and learning takes place.

The nuisance according to them resulted in absenteeism among the pupils.

Some of the pupils who spoke with The Ghanaian Times expressed concern about the problem and called for government’s intervention.

Some drivers complained that the smoke was obstructing traffic and could cause accident.

The Times gathered that the refuse dump has been there for many years, being managed by Zoomlion, a waste management company.

The source said the problem started when some members of the Ashaiman Community forcefully took over the place last year.

But instead of disposing off the refuse, the new management, however, burnt them.

Currently, residents of Ashaiman, Klagon, Lashibi, Tema and other communities queued to dispose refuse at the site.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), Mr Kwesi Adu-Gyamfi told The Ghanaian Times in an interview that the Assembly was aware of the development.

From Dzifa Tetteh, Ashaiman.