Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme premises turned into washing bay

The waters of the Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme (AIS), is heavily polluted with waste oils, detergents and other substances due to the activities of people who have turned its reservoir (dam) into a car washing bay.

Unfortunately, it is this same water which is used to irrigate the 56 hectares of land under the scheme to grow rice and vegetables like okro, tomato, pepper, cabbages, lettuce and maize.

Those who indulge in the negative act bring in vehicles, including ‘borla taxis’, taxis, private cars and buses to wash between 6a.m. and 6p.m.daily with the activity intensifying during weekends.

One of the drivers who identified himself as Kwesi Johnson said they preferred washing their bus at the site because it cost GH¢12.00 to do so at the washing bay.

An official of Dutch Maritime Management International (which undertook dredging of the reservoir recently) disclosed that not less than 20 vehicles were washed daily in the dam.

The Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme with a total area of 155 hectares was constructed 50 years ago by the government to crop rice and vegetables all year round. 130 hectares of the total area was developed for the project with the hope of an extension in the future, but the remaining land had been encroached upon by estate developers, making it impossible to realise that dream. Some of the developers have also channeled their waste into the dam.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the bank of the reservoir on Tuesday afternoon three buses were being washed in it. Some drivers from Ashaiman, Adjei Kojo and surrounding areas patronised the area due to similar reasons.

The Manager of AIS, Hanson Ofoe, said all efforts to persuade the car washers and other polluters to desist from the act had fallen on deaf ears.

He said as part of rehabilitation of the project by the Japan International Cooperation International, the project area was fenced but thieves destroyed the fence and stole the iron poles and wire mesh.

However when this reporter contacted the Mayor of Ashaiman, Albert Okyere on the issue, he expressed surprise and promised to send the Ashaiman Municipal Taskforce to arrest the car washers and anybody found polluting the reservoir.

