Ashaiman cluster of schools to be relocated to C’nity 22

The Ashaiman cluster of schools also known as “Government School” is to be relocated to Community 22 in the same jurisdiction.

This is to enable the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) use the area for “commercial activities” under a public-private-partnership to start this year and be completed by 2021.

The ASHMA Planning Officer, Mr Michael Agyemang who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times said the land is to be used for the construction of shopping malls, car parks and other businesses to increase the employment rate and improve businesses in the municipality.

He also revealed that the construction of an 18-unit classroom block is expected to commence this year for the Jericho and Ashaiman New Town communities to admit more pupils in the municipality.

Meanwhile, some parents have expressed concern about the plans of relocation because according to them, the new place is quite a distance from the old.

Mr George Mensah Avagah, a parent said the school which had been in the present location for several decades had been able to have such a huge admission because of proximity to several homes and feared the proposal to send the school elsewhere might only encourage truancy.

He questioned whether the pupils would be transported to the new area by ASHMA and if not, transportation should be factored into the plans.

A trader at the Ashaiman Market, Cecilia Serwaa said several market women had their children in the school because of proximity, adding that the relocation would create an inconvenience for parents.

The building is made up of Ashaiman numbers One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six schools with two streams of “A” and “B” each which run a shift system.

Almost all the six schools have a primary and junior high schools with over 2,000 pupils.

From Dzifa Tetteh, Ashaiman