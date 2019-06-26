Asantehene destools Offinso-Ahenkro chief for alleged malfeasance



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has cracked the whip again as he has destooled the chief of Offinso-Ahenkro, Nana Ahenkro Osei, for alleged malfeasance.

The destoolment effected on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Manhyia Palace has comes barely a week after the King destooled the Asafohene, Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III, who was the head of Akwamu Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC).

Akyamfour Akowuah, who ruled for eight years, was destooled for gross insubordination towards the Manhyia Palace, particularly flouting the great oath of the Golden Stool, disrespect to Manhyia and his kingmakers and illegal sale of lands.

The chief of Offinso-Ahenkro, who also ruled for 20 years, was among other things, destooled for taking land dispute cases to court, instead of the Manhyia Palace, a situation Manhyia treats as ‘disrespectful,” which undermines the power of Manhyia.

Delivering the final judgments the Asantehene said he would not show mercy to any chief found guilty of illegal sale of lands and settling chieftaincy disputes at the law court, major issues that confronted him when he was enthroned as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, in 1999.

The Asantehene, since his assumption, has been able to withdraw and settle all chieftaincy cases at the law courts in his 20 year rule, and issued warning to all his subjects not to send cases regarding chieftaincy to court in his kingdom.

He has vowed to protect the 400-year old customs and traditions of Asanteman that had guided and helped his kingdom to be one of the powerful in the world.

Some witnesses who interacted with the Ghanaian Times said most chiefs in Asanteman were hiding behind the Asantehene to ‘bully’ them; illegal sale of lands, illegal installing and destooling of sub-chiefs.

They indicated that Asantehene’s action would bring sanity in the chieftaincy in Asanteman.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI

