Asante-Apietu takes over from Kudalor as IGP

Retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. John Kudalor was on Friday officially pulled out of the Ghana Police Service at a ceremony organised by the service to mark his retirement.

He retired from the service last month having served for 31 years in various capacities including 14 months as the 21st IGP.

While he stood in a decorated police pick up, some officers pulled the vehicle by rope, out of the National Police Training school where the parade was held, in accordance with police tradition.

Some senior officers and invited guests lined up and marched in slow motion behind him as he waved officers and men of the service goodbye.

Earlier, he inspected a parade of 96 contingents and six senior officers and handed over the sword of command of the service to his successor, the acting IGP Mr. David Asante–Apeatu.

Mr. Kudalor was appointed acting IGP on November 9, 2015 by Former President John Mahama and confirmed substantive IGP on February 4, 2016. Until his elevation, he was the Director-General of Police Operation.

In a farewell speech, Mr. Kudalor thanked Government for the opportunity to serve in the high office and likewise other stakeholders including heads of sister security agencies and officers and men of the police service for their commitment and loyalty.

He expressed confidence in the capability of his successor, Acting IGP Asante–Apeatu to work efficiently.

Mr. Kudalor advised personnel of the service to be each other’s keeper, work together and accord the same level of cooperation and dedication to his successor.

He appealed to Government to continue allocating the needed resources to the service to enable it give off its best.

Acting IGP Mr. David Asante–Apeatu, who takes over from Mr. Kudalor, was appointed on January 25 this year. Until then, he was the director general in charge of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Marine Police Unit.



By Jonathan Donkor