Asante-Akim South MP pays BECE mock fees for over 2,800 candidates

Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim South, has donated a cheque of GH¢13,000.00, to cover the cost of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) mock examination, underway for final year students in the municipality.

This is the second time the Municipal Education Directorate, has held the mock examination, purported to give adequate exposure to the over 2,800 candidates, ahead of the BECE, scheduled to be written in June.

Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), at a brief ceremony presented the cheque to the Education Directorate on behalf of the MP on Tuesday.

He said the mock examination was a confidence booster to the candidates, who would be writing an external examination for the first time and charged the Directorate to ensure strict invigilation to avert malpractices.

“The intervention is to give the candidates a better predisposition to the rules governing the examination that the exercise was to expose the pupils to the rules governing the main examination,” he added.

The MCE, who paid for the first mock examination organised for the candidates last term, said the gesture by the MP and himself as key stakeholders was geared towards improving the performance of the municipality in the BECE.

He was hopeful that the Directorate, parents and the candidates, would also play their respective roles to achieve the desired results.

Mrs Evelyn Karina Benewoe, the Municipal Education Director, who received the cheque, praised the MP for the donation and assured that the money would be used for the intended purpose.GNA