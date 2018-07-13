Asamoah opens up on Inter move

Kwadwo Asamoah has opened up on his move to Inter Milan, expressing happiness on how he was welcomed by fans of his new club who came in their numbers to cheer him up

The 29-year-old joined the Nerazzuri as a free agent, signing a three-year contract to keep him at Stadio Meazza till the summer of 2021 and was unveiled last week Tuesday.

He left the Allianz stadium after six years with six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia winner’s medal and three Super Cup titles.

New Inter Milan recruit Kwadwo Asamoah is focused on helping the team reach the next level after crossing carpets from Serie A rivals Juventus.

He told Happy FM on Tuesday that, “I was really happy with all the cheers and how they welcomed me. I thank all my fans who came to support me and am really grateful.”

The versatile midfielder disclosed that he could have stayed at Juventus, but Inter Milan was able to convince him to move on after six years.

During his unveiling, he said: “I feel at home already; my goal is to help the team achieve more than last season.”

On Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus, he said the Portuguese was not going to find it easy there “because the Italian league is one of the most difficult in Europe.”

He also said that “the Italian league is full of hard tackles and as a player, you need to work hard.”

The veteran midfielder made a passionate appeal to the authorities to lift the ban on the Ghana league, asserting that “Ghanaians have passion for football, and lots of people in the country love this game.”

“Many players including the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Osei Kuffour among others, all played for various clubs in the country and as a result ended up in the senior national team, Black Stars.”

BY RICHARD AGYAPONG