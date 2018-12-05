Arsenal, Spurs could face minor league teams in FA Cup

ARSENAL could play minor league side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup third round, while London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur may face fellow minnows Southport after Monday’s third round draw.

Solihull will host record 13-times winners Arsenal if they beat third-tier Blackpool in a second-round replay and Southport must defeat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers to welcome Spurs.

Holders Chelsea were drawn at home to second-tier Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, who are just behind Arsenal with 12 FA Cup triumphs, will host Reading at Old Trafford.

Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an all-Premier League tie, while Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Rotherham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other top-flight clash, with Aston Villa v Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion against Wigan Athletic among the second-tier ties.

Championship (second-tier) leaders Norwich City will face League One (third-tier) pacesetters Portsmouth.

Woking face visiting Watford while fellow minor league side Wrexham entertain another top flight outfit in Leicester City. – Eurosport