Arm wrestling: Media, Celebrity Challenge Jan 18

Broadcast and Print Journalists will be joined by celebrities in the country to battle it out in the maiden edition of the ‘Eagle Extra Stout Arm wrestling Media &Celebrity Challenge.’

It is scheduled to take place at the DG Hathramani Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, January 18, 2019.

According to the Ghana Arm wrestling Federation (GAF), the event would officially open the busy 2019 arm wrestling season.

President of GAF, Charles Osei Asibey, told www.armwrestlingghana.com that 2018 was a success and the New Year will be extremely eventful as they hope to take the sport to every region of Ghana.

He said international players, referees and coaches will visit the country to train Ghanaians on the safety, doping and techniques of the sport.

The ‘Media and celebrity challenge’ would be competed in three bodyweights category for men and women with prizes ranging from cash, products, paraphernalia, medals, trophies as well as other consolation rewards.

In a related development, GAF will use the opportunity to launch the 2019 arm wrestling season and the ‘Eagle Extra Stout Arm wrestling Challenge’ expected to tour selected regions of the country.

It would be recalled that the Eagle Extra Stout and GAF partnered to organise the maiden ‘BA Challenge’ last month at the campus of the Sunyani Technical University.

After a successful event, the two organisations have agreed to continue to promote and develop the sport across the country.

GAF president, Osei Asibey, expressed his gratitude to the management of Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) producers of Eagle Extra Stout for believing in their brand.

He urged members of the arm wrestling fraternity, especially the athletes to continue training as they look forward to defending their trophy at the 2019 Africa Arm wrestling Championship in Mali.