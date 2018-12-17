Arhin joins Black Meteors camp
Ostersunds FK midfielder, Frank Arhin, has joined the Black Meteors camp ahead of the AFCON U-23 qualifiers with Togo next week.
The former Right to Dream Academy graduate is one of the numerous foreign players that have been invited by Coach Ibrahim Tanko to beef up his team for the crunch game.
Coach Tanko has already sacked six players who are not up to the task and he has replaced them with those who ply their trade abroad. –Ghanasoccernet