Arhin 19, made 15 appearances in all competitions including 10 in the Swedish Allsvenskan in the 2018 season as OFK finished in mid-table.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate is one of the numerous foreign players that have been invited by Coach Ibrahim Tanko to beef up his team for the crunch game.

Coach Tanko has already sacked six players who are not up to the task and he has replaced them with those who ply their trade abroad. –Ghanasoccernet