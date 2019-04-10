Foriegn

Argentina coach involved in accident

April 10, 2019
Argentina’s national coach Lionel Scaloni has been released from hospital in Mallorca after being hit by a car while he was riding his bike, the Argentine football association said on Tuesday.

“The Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni, suffered an accident today while cycling. He is now on his way home after being discharged from hospital,” the team’s Twitter account said.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo said earlier on Tuesday that Scaloni, who became Argentina coach in November 2018, was taken to the Hospital Universitario Son Espases on the Spanish island with multiple injuries. – Reuters

