Apsonic gives motorcycles to Police, Customs

MOTORCYCLE and parts dealers, Apsonic Moto China-Africa Development Limited has donated two motorcycles valued at GH¢5000 each, to the Ho Central Police Station, to augment police patrol duties in the municipality.

The company also donated 100 pieces of pens to the station.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility,” said Mr Iddi Sani, sales manager of the group.

He said that businesses could only thrive in peaceful environments, for which reason Apsonic had taken a firm stance to collaborate with the police to enforce law and order in the society at all times.

Mr Sani thanked to the police in the Ho municipality for helping to halt the activities of a syndicate dealing in fake motorcycle parts in the regional capital, recently.

Receiving the items, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anthony Danso, who is the Ho Municipal Police Commander, expressed gratitude to Apsonic for the gesture, saying that it would definitely enhance police neighbourhood surveillance in the area, day and night.

He appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate the example of Apsonic and support the police with the necessary logistics to enforce law and order in the communities.

In a related development, Apsonic donated a motorcycle to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in Ho to support its patrol duties.

