…Appoints ministers for 6 new regions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named six persons to be considered by Parliament as Regional Ministers-designate for the six newly created regions.

The President, according to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, meanwhile, has also made ministerial changes to four other existing regions “with immediate effect.”

The four new regional ministerial changes include a new Minister for the Western Region, the movement of the Deputy Regional ministers for the Volta Region to the Oti Region, the elevation of a Deputy Northern Regional Minister to a minister designate status for the North East Region and the movement of the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister to the Ahafo Region.

In a communication addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, President Akufo-Addo also nominated six persons as Deputy Ministers-designate to assist the Ministers-designate in the discharge of their duties.

The ministers-designate are Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the current Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Sunyani for the Bono Region, Kofi Amoakohene, MP, Atebubu/Amantin, Bono East, and Salifu Adam Braimah, Salaga MP for the Savannah Region.

The rest are Solomon Namliit Boar, Bunkpurugu MP, North East, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bibiani MP, Western North and Kofi Owusu Yeboah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo for the Oti Region.

The Deputy Ministers-designate are Siaka Stevens, MP, Jaman North, Bono Region, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, MP, Tano South, Ahafo, and Samuel Yeyu Tika, a former NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Mankarigu Daboya for the Savannah Region.

The rest are an educationist, Tahiru Tia Ahmed, North East, John Benam, MP, Zabzugu, Northern Region, Alex Tetteh, Western North Region and Johnson Avuletey, Volta Region.

By this arrangement, Maxwell Blagodzi, the current Deputy Volta regional Minister has been named the nominee for the Oti Region.

“Mr Speaker, it is my hope that parliamentary approval of the above named Regional Ministers-designate and Deputy Ministers-designate can be done quickly, so that they can take up their new offices promptly, and ensure the establishment and development of these new regions,” the President’s communication said.

