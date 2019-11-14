Technology

Apple unveils 16in MacBook Pro – with updated keyboard

November 14, 2019
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its 16in MacBook Pro laptop computer – and it features a newly designed keyboard.

The keyboards on some older MacBook Pros, which used an internal “butterfly” mechanism, had been described by some as uncomfortable.

Besides the new keyboard, the model also includes a high-resolution Retina Display and up to 64GB of memory.

Dieter Bohn, at The Verge, wrote the new keyboard had “major improvements”.

Since 2015, the keyboards on MacBook Pro computers have divided opinion, with some saying the butterfly mechanism made them less easy to type on.

The new MacBook Pro’s keys use a scissor-switch style action. The physical Esc, or escape, button has also been reinstated.

It had been replaced by a virtual Touch Bar button on some previous models.

The virtual Touch Bar remains in place at the top of the keyboard, however, as does a fingerprint sensor.

