Appiah to be tasked to win trophies

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that newly appointed Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah will be tasked to end the nation’s 35-year title drought.

The Ghana FA boss also asserted that qualification for the World Cup is not impossible and Kwesi Appiah would be given the needed push to qualify the team for the global football fiesta.

“We want the Black Stars to win trophies, so ultimately we the Executive Committee and whoever will be given the mantle – as with Kwesi Appiah – is to ensure that we win trophies. Our target is the Africa Nations Cup, (AFCON) the World Cup and so on,” Nyantakyi said after Appiah was confirmed as the new Ghana coach.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is not impossibility. When we sit down we will discuss the bench mark that we want him to achieve. And one of them is to qualify us to the2018 World Cup or 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is not far from being achieved. If there are any impediments or challenges, we will discuss them and see how we can surmount them.” Kwasi Nyantakyi said.