Appiah takes charge of Stars again

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Kwesi Appiah as the new coach of the Black Stars.

The decision of his second coming was taken by the Executive Committee of the GFA yesterday after approving the report of the six-man coaching search committee.

Appiah will be handed a two-year contract expected to start on May 1, 2017.

As part of his responsibilities, Appiah will take full charge of the Black Stars campaign for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup which appears effectively over after a calamitous start in the qualifiers.

Ghana was held by Uganda before losing to Egypt in the second group game.

Appiah’s main focus would therefore be administering a more realistic chance of qualification to the next AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon.

He will also take full charge of the home based Black Stars.

By Andrew Nortey