Antwi wins Captain ﻿﻿One Invitational Golf tournament

Amateur golfer, Frank Kweku Antwi has dethroned two-time winner, Prince Amponsah, to emerge winner of this year’s Captain One Invitational Charity Golf event at the Obuasi Golf Course at the weekend.

Antwi recorded 101 points to beat over 60 participants, both professionals and amateurs at the prestigious event.

The Obuasi-based golfer, in a host-and-win style, walked away with a giant trophy, cash prize of GH¢5,000 and other give-aways from organisers.

He was followed by Richard Boateng, who came out with 103 points for the second position to go home with of GH¢2,500 and a trophy, while Daniel Odoom settled for the third position with a very close 103.5 score to receive GH¢1,300 as his prize along with a trophy.

The defending champion, Amponsah, managed to come fourth with 104 points to tie with Maxwell Owusu and James Akwaboah for the fourth position which came along with a cash prize of GH¢700.

There were also prizes for the Seniors as Rodney Oddoye came tops in that category with a score of 78, while Philip Andoh followed with 81 points for the second position. They both received trophies.

Prizes were also given to winners of the nine monthly medals held last year ahead of Saturday’s competition.

Speaking after the event, the ultimate winner, Antwi, expressed gratitude to organisers for providing the unique platform for both professionals and amateurs to compete for the same prize.

He said, it was challenging and exciting to have seniors engage juniors in golf as they were able to learn on the course as they took inspiration from each other.

“I trained very well for this tournament with the help of my coach and I’m glad to win.

“I would continue to work hard to retain the title next year and urge golfers across the country to work hard to develop the sport to the highest level,” Antwi said.

President and founder of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, congratulated the winner and other golfers who showed up to make the event a successful one.

