Anlo youth accuses DCE of alleged corruption …But he refutes allegation

A pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Anloland in the Volta Region have accused Seth Yormewu the District Chief Executive for Anlo of corruption and called for his removal.

This is because his conducts do not represent the promise of the president to fight corruption and protect the public purse.

The Group at a press conference held in Keta addressed by its Convener, Setsoafia Deynu appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove Mr Yormewu from office within one week and noted that, “We the citizens of Anloland are afraid that the continuous stay of Seth Yormewu as the District Chief Executive for Keta will bring no development to Anloland, rather to enrich him, cronies and his relatives alone.

“During Mr Yormewu’s tenure at the Keta Municipal Assembly, he awarded illegal roads reshaping contracts to two companies, Zomef Enterprise and Demesco Construction Works owned by Samuel Dompre and paid GH¢ 98, 200.00 for no work done,” he alleged and “we ask Messrs Dompre and Yormewu to refund the GH¢ 98, 200.00 to the Keta Municipal Assembly”.

However, Mr Yormewu has vehemently denied the allegation and accused some ‘influential persons’ within the area of trying to sabotage his plans to contest the parliamentary primary for the Anlo constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I insist I am innocent of the allegation and waiting to be called by the appropriate investigating authorities, where I will respond to the issue,” he said. -myjoyonline.com