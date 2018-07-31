Angola are COSAFA Under-17 champions

Angola were crowned winners of the 2018 COSAFA Under-17 Championship with a 1-0 victory over South Africa in Sunday’s final at the Stade St Francois Xavier in Port Louis, Mauritius, claiming their first regional title at this age-group level.

Osvaldo Capemba scored the only goal of the game in a match that had few clear-cut chances for either side, with Angola to now represent the region at the 2019 African Under-17 Championships in Tanzania.

They will hope to use that opportunity to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Peru in what will be their fourth appearance at the continental showpiece event.

Capemba netted the winner inside the opening five minutes, after which Angola controlled the play with their disciplined defending and excellent organisation.- Cafonline