AngloGold Ashanti holds health walk

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited on Saturday climaxed a week-long employee family wellness programme with a six-kilometre health-walk in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, which ended at the Sicelo Ntuli Sports Stadium.

The programme, which formed part of the Mine’s efforts to provide a healthy and safe operations, was organised in conjunction with the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Other activities included aerobics, indoor games like ludo, draught, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, health screening and testing for high blood pressure, sugar level, hepatitis B and voluntary counseling on HIV and AIDS.

In an interview with journalists, the Resident Doctor at the Sam Jonah Hospital, Dr Kwesi Gyeni Annor, explained that the programme was to improve the health of employees.

The event, he said, was also a health promotion exercise to detect some chronic diseases among workers to seek early medical attention or take precautionary measures to avoid them.

The Senior Manager in Charge of Sustainability, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, mentioned that the health programme formed part of the social investment strategies to ensure that both employees and the communities in which they lived were better –off.

