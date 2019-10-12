Angel TV organises first audition for ‘Bomu N’asa reality show

The first audition of the maiden Angel TV’s reality show, ‘Bomu N’asa ’ came off last Saturday at the Tema lorry station to begin the selection of best Jama groups across five regions of the country for the main competition.

‘Bomu N’asa’, which literally means ‘clap and dance’, is an entertainment programme to recognise and reward the age-long genre of music called ‘Jama’ which hitherto, had been a motivational music and morale booster at sporting events, schools, churches, keep fit exercises among others.

Odehie Abii group carried the day as the best Jama group while Down Town group and Nungua Ablinaa youth group placed second and third respectively.

From the cheers and involvement of the audience in the show last Saturday, it was obviously an evening of nostalgia of high school days for some during events.

Deputy Marketing manager in charge of events, brands and social media at Angel Television Network, Samuel Owusu Adjei, told the Spectator that the show was designed to heighten the relevance of Jama in communicating courage to an opponent in any form of competition.

After Greater Accra Region, auditions would also take place in Ashanti, Central, Eastern and Western regions where three groups would be selected from each region to make a total of 15. Five would then be evicted while the remaining 10 would get to the final.

The winners would go home with a cash prize of GH₵25,000 with one year contract with one of the national teams whereas the first and second runners up would go homebwith GH₵15,000 and GH₵5,000 respectively.

The show had a renowned football enthusiast and Black Stars’ chief drummer Joseph Langabel, Joseph Adu and Charles Amos all vested in this kind of local music as judges for the night.

From Ken Afedzi, Tema.