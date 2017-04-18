Amponsah, Nyaba win Asante Akyem Marathon

Seventeen -year-old final year student of the Swedru Business College, William Amponsah won the maiden edition of the Asante Akyem Marathon held yesterday.

The 20km marathon which drew over 300 participants from across the country, started from Akutuasi in the Asante Akyem District, through the Agogo township and ended at the Collins Senior High School Park.

Amponsah who finished first in the maiden edition clocked 1:12:14, Matthew Vikuba Nantiere, a fire officer based in Kumasi followed in second position with Malik Yakubu placing third.

Precious Nyaba a second year student of Buokrom M/A JHS came first in the women’s category. She was followed by Charlotte Fordjour and Fatima Samuah in second and third positions respectively.

Speaking to the Times Sports, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, former Member of Parliament for the area and organiser of the event said “the Asante Akyem Marathon will be an annual event; it will be our own way of contributing to unearth sports talents for the future”.

Winner of the Marathon also told the Times Sports of his desire to improve on his time.

William Amponsah as part of his prize for winning the Marathon will be fully sponsored by the Africa Origin Travel and Sports Tourism to the United Kingdom to witness the IAAF world championship.

The first and second runners up will also take home 32 inch LED Television and Home Theatre from Samsung respectively.

Precious Nyaba will win an all expenses paid five-day trip to Dubai and told the Times Sports that she hopes to be a professional athlete.

First and second runners up also took home a refrigerator and a microwave respectively.

Eight-year-old Stephen Dzodzegbe was youngest participant, he won a Samsung tablet and products from Guinness Ghana Limited.

The oldest participant award went to 43-year-old Joseph Bennett and was given a smart phone and products from Guinness Ghana Limited.

