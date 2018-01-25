Amponsah eyes top 20 finish …At tomorrow’s Dubai marathon

William Amponsah, winner of the 2017 Asante Akyem marathon left Accra to Dubai to participate in this year’s edition of the Dubai Marathon scheduled for tomorrow.

Amponsah made a time of 1hr/12m in the 20km marathon in 2017 to come up tops.

The 20-year old also winner of the Okwahu Marathon in 2017 told the Times Sports yesterday before departure that he was excited about the opportunity to partake in the prestigious marathon.

He disclosed he has been training feverishly for the competition and was eyeing a top 20 finish.

“I have been training hard over the past few months for the competition and I’m ready to make a mark.

“It’s a big competition which will attract a number of high profile athletes and my aim is to end up among the top 20,” he indicated.

The Dubai marathon is an annual long distance race (42.2km) which draws over 30,000 athletes across the globe and has former long distance greats Haille Gebrselassie as one of its many champions.

He said the Dubai Marathon is a big stepping stone for his career given the experience and exposure that will be gained in his pursuit to become a professional long distance runner.

Amponsah was optimistic of a bright future ahead and dreams of representing Ghana in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Despite the short period to stay in Dubai and prepare for the championship, Amponsah was confident he will give off one of his best performances at the event.

