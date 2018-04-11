Amponsah, Amoah land in 200m semis

Ghana recorded mixed results in the seventh day of the the on-going Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Janet Amponsah qualified for the semi finals of the women’s 200m, finishing second in the heats with a time of 23.66sec.

Akua Obeng-Akrofi also made it through to the semi finals of the women’s 400m in yesterday’s event, coming third in her heats with a Personal Best (PB) of 52.44sec, but 2017 world youth championship runner, Rafiatu Nuhu, who finished fifth in the heats with a time of 54.02sec, failed to qualify for the semi finals.

In the men’s 200m, Martin Owusu-Antwi made it through to the semi finals finishing second in his heat with a time of 21.02sec while compatriot Joseph Amoah also made it through as one of the fastest losers with a time of 20.82sec in his heat.

In the men’s 400m, Alex Amankwah failed to qualify for the semi finals after finishing fourth with a time of 1.47.80sec in the Heats.

Decathlete Atsu Nyamadi competed in three events on yesterday. He threw a new PB of 46.61m in the Discuss to finish third; won the 110m hurdles after crossing the line in 14.82sec and made No Mark (NM) in the pole vault event.

Nyamadi now ranks 9th with 5711 points with just two events to go – javelin and 1,500m.

African Champion Nadia Eke finished 10th in the Women’s Triple Jump final with a distance of 13.05m, way off her personal best jump of 13.93m.

In the men’s Badminton singles, Daniel Sam lost to Anthony Joe of Australia 2-0 while Abraham Ayittey lost to Aatish Lubah 2-0, exiting the competition in the round of 64.

In the women’s badminton event, Grace Atipaka progressed to the round of 32, after beating Juliette Ah Wan from Seychelles 2-0.

In the mixed doubles round of 64, Ghana beat Fiji 2-1 before losing 2-0 to Singapore hours later.

In the men’s table tennis singles, Ghana’s captain Bernard Sam defeated Guyana’s Nigel Bryan 4-2. Felix Lartey beat Trinidad and Tobago’s Yuvraaj Dookram 4-1 and Derek Abrefa beat Emmannuel Gboyah of Sierra Leone 4-0 in a best of seven games match.

In the women’s table tennis event, Celia Baah-Danso won her first match against Lalma Sifi of Solomon Islands before campatriot Cynthia Kwabi failed to replicate her performance. Kwabi lost 4-0 to Sri Lanka’s Erandi Warusawithana in her first match before losing to Rheann Chung of Trinidad and Tobago 4-0.

In the men’s 50m Rifle Prone, Emmanuel Koli Appiah finished 3oth with a score of 571 and failed to progress to the next stage.

In boxing, Ghana’s Jessie Lartey earned a narrow win over South Africa’s Sinethemba Blom in the men’s 64kg quarter final with three of the five judges calling the bout in favour of Lartey. Samuel Addo unfortunately could not replicate that feat, losing to England’s Peter McGrail in the Men’s 56kg quarter final.

In Swimming, Jason Arthur finished seventh in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:07:44sec.–Citi Sports