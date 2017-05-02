Ampomah retains top athletics award

National javelin record holder, John Ampomah and sprinter Flings Owusu-Agyapong have emerged as the 2016 Kempinski Liquid Sports Ghana male and female athletes of the year at the annual awards, held at the plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on Saturday.

Ampomah, who won silver at the CAA Championships in Durban, South Africa, added to his legacy by winning the coveted crown for a record second occasion.

The Ghanaian throwing sensation produced a personal best of 83.09m to extend the national record and qualify for the Olympics in early July, 2016.

Flings had a breakthrough season in 2016 as she became one of the early qualifiers for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, running back to back qualifying marks of 11.30s(PB) and 11.26s(PB) in the women’s 100m.

She helped the national women’s 4x100m relay team to win silver at the CAA Championships in Durban, South Africa before leading the team to qualify for the Rio Olympic Games in a spectacular fashion at the Soga Nana Memorial meet in Cape Coast, recording a national record 42.67s(NR).

Martin Owusu-Antwi was named local Male Athlete of the Year after he clocked the fastest time by a locally based athlete in the men’s 200m event, producing an impressive personal best of 20.73s at the Soga Nana Memorial meet last year.

He also won the men’s 200m final at the 8th Africa Universities Games in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Beatrice Gyaman won the Female Athlete of the Year having been declared the fastest female in 100m in 2016, clocking 11.55s at the Soga Nana Memorial meet last year.

She was a member of Ghana’s silver medal women’s 4x100m relay team at the 2016 CAA Championships in Durban, South Africa.

She run the third leg as the women’s 4x100m relay fend off competition from Cote D’Ivoire to qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in a national record 42.67s.

Laila Werburi Zangwio was named the Rising Triathlon Star, a special award sponsored by the Ghana Triathlon Federation and the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

Laila won her first triathlon at the Kempinski Race Series earlier this year.

At her first major international event at the Africa Triathlon Cup in Sham El Shakh, Egypt, she clinched first place in her age category competition.

The 2016 awards also attracted sponsorship from Ethiopia Airlines, Kwese Free Sports, the Ghana Triathlon Federation and the Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Present at the awards were some of Ghana’s sports icons such as Ghana’s first para cyclist at the Olympics, Alem Mumuni, three time Olympian, Raphael Botyso Nkegbe, All African Games medalist Patrick Yaw Obeng, Ghana’s first male swimmer at the Olympics, Abeiku Jackson and his father/coach Jackson Abbiw, 2016 Olympians Dorcas Gyiman and Wahid Omar, AIBA boxing coaching instructor, Ofori Asare, taekwondo practitioner Terrance Tetteh Asare and Ghana’s first female weightlifter to compete at the Olympic, Alberta Ampomah.