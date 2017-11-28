Amos Koblah wins Giti Tire golf Open

Experienced golfer, Amos Koblah won the maiden Giti Tire Celebrity Golf tournament played at the Celebrity Golf Course in Sakumono over the weekend.

The four-day tournament opened to professional golfers brought together over 50 cracked golfers from across the country to vie for the GH¢15,000 prize money at stake and the coveted trophy.

Koblah grossed a total score of 278 under par to claim top spot leaving David Doe in second position with a total net score of 283 while Lucky Ayisah followed in third with 284 net score.

Twenty other golfers who finished out of the top four also received cash rewards, trophies in addition to vouchers from the sponsors.

In the amateur category played over two-days, the men’s group A Scratch event had Felix Antonio gross a net score of 146 points to beat Sampson Asogba to second place with 148 while Abubakar Nafiu and Prince Agyiri grossed 148 and 149 to place third and fourth, respectively.

The men’s group A Handicap category saw Kweku Okyere triumph with a net score of 135 while Tommy Komladzei and M. Godffrey followed in second and third places.

In the ladies group A category, Leticia Amponsah-Mensah earned top spot with a total score of 144 over two days leaving Mercy Werner and Vivian Dick in second and third places respectively with 148 and 154 next scores.

The group B category saw Gladys Awuni return a total net score of 154 to beat Afia Konadu Agyemang and Helen Appiah to second and third respectively.

Individual awards went to Felix Antonio for the longest drive for day one, Abubakar Nafiu for day two; Godwin Asem won the Closest to Pin for day one while Ekow Nyarko picked the same prize for day two.

Mercy Werner won the ladies longest drive for day one, Leticia Amponsah-Mensah won it for day two while Mona Myers-Lamptey won the Closest to the Pin for day one with Mercy Werner walking away with that of day two.

President of the Ghana Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Anthony Kwame Mintah expressed gratitude to Giti Tyre for coming on board to sponsor a tournament of this magnitude and noted that it can only get even better in the coming years.

