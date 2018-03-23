Amin, Martin battle for shot at Commonwealth title

Two undefeated Ghanaian boxers – Emmanuel ‘Mayweather’ Martin and Emmanuel ‘Horsepower’ Amin will tomorrow battle for a shot at the Commonwealth title at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

This final super middleweight elimination promises to be a thriller.

The match has been set for almost a year and both boxers have been training tirelessly in preparation for the upcoming bout.

Amin, 31, boasts a record of 13-0 (10 wins by KO), whilst his younger opponent Martin, 24, has an impressive record of his own at 12-0 (9 wins by KO).

Both fighters have been boxing for the duration of their lives. However, each of them became only professionals in the last half decade.

“My confidence rests in my training,” explained Amin. “I am confident that I will win because I know how hard and long I have been training for this moment,” Amin told the Times Sports.

Once the victor of the match is decided, the winner will go on to face Rocky Fielden, the current Commonwealth champion in the super middleweight division. The date of the title fight is still yet to be set.

In preparing for the fight, Amin has kept close eye on his diet and his potential strategies for the upcoming mach. Keeping a strict diet of oats in the morning, followed by bananas throughout the day, finishing the training day with a healthy portion of beef.

“I hope to keep my distance during the fight. Nevertheless, when he (Martin) comes close I hope to land some strong and powerful shots,” said Amin.

Saturday’s event also includes three other fights before the bout between Amin and Martin. The other co-main event hosts the super featherweight championship between Bright ‘Checker’ Ayala and Wahab ‘Seunzy’ Oluwaseun. Ghanaian-born Ayala currently holds a record of 14-0 (9 by KO) while Nigeria’s Oluwaseun boasts a record of just one win more at 15-0 (10 by KO).

The prelim fights include the young rising star Wasiru ‘Dzata Bi’ Mohammed coming in with a record of 6-0, all wins by KO, up against Ezekiel ‘Excavator’ Annan who currently has a record of 7-3 (6 by KO). This fight will surely test the young athlete’s poise and control in the ring.

In addition, the super lightweight championship is also set to take place between Kpakpo ‘Punisher’ Allotey and Ashaiman-based Abraham ‘Ebo Electric’ Afful. Both fighters have won eight fights by way of KO; however, Allotey has the edge in the overall record as his stands at 11-0, compared to Afful whose record is currently 8-3-1.

Doubtless, the Bukom Boxing Arena will be packed on Saturday with fans backing boxers from all weight classes and backgrounds. This will undoubtedly be an impressive fight night in store for all at the arena.

