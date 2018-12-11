American, 61, wins ‘Women’s 5km Run’

Sixty One (61) year old Meredith Mills from California in the USA shocked the younger female participants at Saturday’s ‘Women’s 5km Run’ with an amazing display to win the all women event sponsored by Marina Mall.

The event which attracted almost 1,000 participants including girls from selected girls’ schools was organised by the Millennium Marathon Sports Limited.

South African Jemine Madiga followed in second position and Abigail K. Asare, a student coming in third position.

The event was organised to raise awareness and funds for the country’s mental hospitals and educate the public to love people with mental problems.

Mrs Catherine Morton, the Race Director lauded the enthusiasm and contribution of participants in the event.

Mrs Morton said it would be an annual affair and thanked companies that supported the event. They include Melcom, Marina Mall, Zen Garden, Omo from Unilever, Blue Skies, Dark & Lovely, Verna Water from Twellium Ghana Limited, PUSH, Numero Uno and Claron Health International.

The winner, Mills, also took the prize for the oldest competitor at the run and advised the youth to be engaged in physical exercise to stay fit and healthy.

She commended the organisers and urged other companies to join in creating a wealthy and healthy nation.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER