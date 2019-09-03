Amenfi Royal School Complex holds graduation

PThe Amenfi Royal School Complex (ARSC) last Saturday held its speech and prize giving and graduation ceremony at Wasa Amenfi in the Western Region.

It was to encourage good behaviour and inculcate competitive spirit among the students.

Speaking at the function, Mr Patrick Wireko, the Proprietor of the school said, the awards were not just for recognising students who had performed well in academics, but to honour students who had excelled in sports and performing arts as well.

According to him, the school strives to offer good educational environment to ensure that students scored 100 per cent in their final examination.

Mr Wireko stated that, the school had a descent boarding facility, Information and CommunicationTechnology (ICT) infrastructure, washing and drying machines for students to wash their clothes.

He said that, the school was optimistic that their first Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results would show a positive and a resounding victory for the Wasa Amenfi Traditional Area.

Mr Wireko revealed that, his outfit had offered scholarships to 15 brilliant but needy students to enable them complete their course, saying, “We hope to increase this number as we progress without compromising our teaching and learning.”

Addressing some challenges confronting the school, he said, parents and guardians were unable to pay their wards school fees on time, adding, “This makes it impossible for us to pay our teachers and also honour other financial obligations of the school,” Mr Wireko noted.

In addition, he indicated that the bad nature of the roads in their catchment area impaired their effort to commute students to and from school, adding that “since the school’s existence in six years, we have purchased three buses and all have broken down as a result of the bad roads.”

Mr Wireko said, land litigation continued to set the school back because the little resources which could be used to improve and expand the school were channelled to seek assistance of lawyers for court redress.

The Amenfi Royal School Complex, which started in 2013 with 40 students, now has about 250 students and quality teaching staff.

