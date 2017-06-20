Ambassador Ray Quarcoo commends Stars technical team

Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Ray Quarcoo has commended the technical team and the playing body of the Black Stars for their outstanding performance against their Ethiopian counterparts.

The Stars, now playing under Coach Kwasi Appiah demonstrated brilliance in all departments of their game by posting an emphatic 5-0 win over Ethiopia in an AFCON 2019 qualifier in Kumasi.

The massive win has calmed the nerves of many who criticized the Stars’ tactics for moving away from their traditional formation and style of play.

And according to the sports envoy, the return of an indigenous and his back room staff accounted for the stellar performance.

He said in an interview that “The Stars did not just win big, but they played very well. It’s been long since we witnessed such a performance from the team.

“This is what l have been advocating all these while. A Ghanaian coach by virtue of the fact that he is a native, knows and understands the players better and that explains why the team did so well.

“What we witnessed on Sunday can’t be compared to what have gone on in the last two years, the difference is indeed clear.”

He added that “We should encourage the coach to continue the good work he and his team have started. They have demonstrated that given the needed support, they will take the team to places.”