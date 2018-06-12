Amasaman M/A Primary qualifies for Milo U-13 Champs League finals

All is set for the national finals of the Milo U-13 Champions League which will get underway from June 20-23 at the Paa Joe Park, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after the last zonal event was held over the weekend.

The Zone four event held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region saw Amasaman M/A Primary School from the Greater Accra Region emerge winners and qualified alongside, St Anthony R/C Primary from the Eastern Region and Nkwanta Redeem D/A Primary school from the Volta Region.

It was an intense event at the Eastern Region as over 10 schools competed for the opportunity to represent their regions at the grand finale.

However, it was Amasaman M/A that stood tall after beating Redeem D/A 2-0 to be crowned Zone four champions.

But they would face a difficult task as the other teams gear up hoping to win the ultimate.

Other qualified teams that would be competing for honours include Kaladan Primary from the Northern region, Kundugud Primary from Upper West and St Mark’s Primary from Upper East.

The rest are, Sepe Timpon from Ashanti Region, Techimantia from Brong Ahafo Region, Myohang Forces from Western Region, and A&D Memorial Basic from the Central region.

Winners would walk away with a giant trophy, medals, footballs and other souvenirs from Milo.

