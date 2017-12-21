Alusynco Hellas Services to establish factory at Appolonia

A manufacturing company, Alusynco Hellas Services Ltd, is to establish a factory to produce aluminium and PVC home finishing products at the Appolonia City’s business park in Accra.

The products are made up of doors, windows, wall curtains, balustrades and security doors.

Mr. Gregory Savvidis, Technical Manager of the company speaking at the project site said “Appolonia City’s impressive growth over the last few years made it an obvious choice for our new manufacturing facility”. “We are excited about the opportunities to expand our reach to the new residents of Appolonia City and to join the growing community of businesses at the business park,” he stated.

Alusynco is a subsidiary company of Hellas Construction group, in Greece and has been involved in a range of aluminium fabrication and installation projects, including Olympic facilities, residential complexes and hotels.

The company is currently involved in projects such as the New French Embassy, Hitachi’s New Building in Accra and Freegate in Takoradi.

Mr. Bright Owusu-Amofah, CEO of Appolonia City in his address said he was delighted that Alusynco with its reputation for quality and the ability to supply homes with a range of aluminium fittings, has come to invest in Ghana and hoped that the company will thrive in the Appolonia Business Park.

Appolonia City is located in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region, which recently began the construction of 100 affordable homes in partnership with Ghana Home Loans, which is expected to be completed in 2019.

Mr. Owusu-Amofah said the area had seen a dramatic rise in both residential and commercial construction projects over the last decade, adding that, the 70-acre business park offers modern commercial space to accommodate a range of businesses, including manufacturing, processing, storage, logistics and service companies.

A number of local and international companies already on the park to set up their businesses include Crown House Construction & Logistics Ltd, PUMA Energy Ltd and Total Ghana Ltd.

Mr. Owusu-Amofah said Appolonia City is a unique partnership between Africa’s largest urban land developer, Rendeavour, and the chiefs, elders and community of the Appolonia stool in Accra.

Seth Adu Agyei