Allotey stops Dodzi … To claim WBO Africa title

Patrick Allotey became the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super welterweight champion after a total demolition of Frank Dodzi in their clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.

The new champion left no one in doubt from the first bell as he dominated and dictated the pace of the fight, creating very difficult moment for his opponent, Dodzi who had predicted a third round stoppage of Allotey.

Sadly, Dodzi’s problems started from the third round; the one he vowed to stop his opponent.

On countless occasions, Allotey hurt him with his flurry of punches with the right punches connecting straight to the head.

It turned from bad to worse in the subsequent rounds where he was reduced to a punching bag as Allotey fired wild shots at will as blood freely flow from his mouth and face begun to swell.

For Dodzi’s sympathisers, it was a sorry sight to behold but for Allotey, it was business as usual as he punched and punched and punched and Dodzi aimed at pulling an upset.

With Dodzi’s corner failing to throw in the towel, a few compassionate fans confronted his seconds to cause the end of the fight but they stood their grounds and prepared him for the sixth round.

The trend remained the same. On wobbling legs, Dodzi was given a sound beating as he struggled to remain on his feet until referee May Mensah Akakpo intervened.

Despite the sound beating, Dodzi bravado was applauded as he stepped in as a replacement for a previous opponent that refused to fight Allotey who described the fight as a major stepping stone in reviving his career.

Spiced with an impressive entertainment package that saw Tic Tac, Papa Ro, Choir Master and Efe dish out some impressive tunes to the fans, the maiden show put up by the Cabic Boxing Promotions was a good and memorable exercise.

Perhaps, the only disappointment of the promoters was the manner Emmanuel Quaye, one of the boxers from the Cabic stable won his super middleweight contest against Togolese fighter, John Koudehor.

He won with a Split Decision verdict of 56-58, 58-56 58-56.

Charles Amarteifio emerged victorious against Issifu Sulley in their super featherweight bout with a Majority Decision verdict of 74-78, 76-76, 74-79 while Patrick Aryee also recorded a 96-94, 98-92,98-94 Unanimous Decision victory over Bobby Haruna.

In a light heavyweight contest, Peter Ato Ricketts overcame Kofi Johnson with a round seven Technical Knockout (TKO) victory but the welterweight clash between Victor Kemevor and Edem Badagon was stopped and declared no contest.

Sheriff Quaye also stopped Nathaniel Nukpe in the sixth round of their 10-round lightweight contest while Michael Tagoe triumphed over Felix Okine in their six-round bantamweight contest.