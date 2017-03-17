Allocate 10 percent of Pension Funds for private sector —Tony Elumelu

in Business / by / on March 17, 2017 at 9:52 am /
Mr. Elumelu

Mr. Elumelu

African governments  should allocate 10 percent of Pension Funds to support the private sector especially entrepreneurs, Tony O. Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has suggested.

He said African governments were   still following the model being used by the developed countries in administering Pension Funds, which made it difficult for the private sector to access  such funds.

Mr Elemelu, who is also the Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation, who disclosed this during a seminar for some business students of the University of Ghana in Accra, explained that the  model being used by the African  governments, which they borrowed from  their developed economies,   did not engender private sector growth.

Mr Elumelu, who is an Economist, Entrepreneur, Investor and Philanthropist and holds  several investment portfolio in Africa in  the areas of banking, energy and oil sectors,  was on a two-day  working visit to Ghana also interacted with young entrepreneurs  and some  businessmen in the country.

Mr Elumelu opined that Africa would derive a lot of benefits if portions of Pension Funds were channeled to support private sector business initiatives.

He said a section of the public argue that allocating part of pension funds to finance projects in the private sector was a risky venture, but said the gains African countries would  derive from investing part of the  Pension Funds in the private sector businesses,  would outweigh the perceived risk .

Mr Elumelu said Africa must channeled AID from developed countries into investment because if Africa had invested the AID received by their developed partners in the private sector the returns would have been great, saying AID should not “crowd out private sector initiatives.”

The Chairman of the UBA Plc called on the president and policy makers in Ghana to initiate policies to make the business environment more conducive for the private sector, and  applauded  the government for the numerous tax cuts to support the private sector.

He also stressed that the government must support the Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs)  sector to grow, saying  “When the private sector or entrepreneurs succeed the individuals in the society  also succeed.”

Mr Elumelu  said the private sector and especially SMEs across the world were responsible for  growth and job creation, saying “it is SMEs which create jobs and not government.”

The Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation advised the youth to strive to create their own businesses and not wait on government for jobs.

He said youth today, stood  a better chance  to create their own jobs because of  the availability of capital and the advent of the Internet, which made   it easy to access information from  the World Wide Web in real time.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor  Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said his outfit was proud to be associated with the programme.

He lauded Mr Elumelu  for his efforts  in creating jobs  and building young entrepreneurs, saying Mr Elumelu “is making a unique mark” through his philanthropy.

By Kingsley Asare

 

 

email
Print Friendly

Leave a Comment