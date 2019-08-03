‘Allegations against MCE unfounded, mischievous’

Assembly members of the Agona West Municipal Assembly have disassociated themselves from attempts by few aggrieved colleagues to remove the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) from office.

They have described recent press release by their colleagues against the MCE, Mrs Justina Assan, as unfounded, mischievous, intended to disgrace and tarnish her image, as she happens to be the first female MCE for the municipality.

“How can an incompetent MCE, in her quest to ameliorate issue of lack of potable drinking water through her lobbying skills, manage to attract the Qatari Government to drill 20 mechanised boreholes for areas in the municipality,” they quizzed.

The aggrieved assembly members accused the MCE of incompetence, abuse of power, injustice, misuse of office, breach of procurement process in awarding contracts, disrespect and bad human relationship.

Addressing a press conference to respond to the disgruntled assembly members in Agona Swedru, Frank Yeboah, the assembly member of lower Bobikuma and spokesperson for the majority assembly members, noted that Mrs Assan’s move had helped to increase coverage of potable water in the municipality, which was highly commendable.

“Under her leadership, the municipality was adjudged the best district in the region in sanitation category during the maiden awards ceremony instituted by Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, upon assumption of office, her resolve to operate an open door administration enabled her to receive everyone irrespective of race, political or religious affiliations.

“The aggrieved assembly members must be reminded of the office of MCE is public office, apart from receiving members of the public, she has visited communities to interact with residents to take into consideration their needs for actions to be taken.

“The assembly has, for the past years, recorded low revenue between the first and third quarters annually but improved at fourth quarter, under her leadership in 2017, the assembly recorded increase in revenue collected in terms of absolute figures since 2015.

“The assembly members have not made any claim of misappropriation of funds against the MCE, it is an agenda by disgruntled assembly members whose habit is to always seek MCEs appointed for the municipality for personal gain, we affirm our support and assistance to Mrs Assan to discharge her duties diligently towards developing the municipality,” Mr Yeboah assured. -adomonline.com