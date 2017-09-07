All is set for FAGRO 2017

The National Food and Agric Show (FAGRO) Secretariat says it is geared up for this year’s event, to be held from September 26 to September 30, 2017, at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

“The five-day fair is activity-laden to yet again, underline FAGRO’s commitment to making a compelling statement for a national focus on agriculture,” Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, General Manager of the FAGRO Secretariat said in a statement.

The statement issued in Accra yesterday said “this year is a positive one for FAGRO and agriculture in general, as the government has towed the line with the planting for food and job agenda. We are convinced that the agric sector deserves even more than the attention it is currently receiving.”

“FAGRO’s focus in the north this year is to implement the vision we have for the north as the nation’s bread basket. This is because, when agriculture is developed in the north, that well-endowed region will consequently take its pride of place, and Ghana’s developmental agenda will be greatly stepped up for good measure,” the statement said.

Highlights of the activities for this year’s event include, a leadership summit for women in agriculture, an agric college dialogue, a seminar on how to structure strong farmers cooperatives, business plan writing bootcamp for agribusiness players and a forum to discuss the government’s one district one factory agenda.

The Secretariat in partnership with Yara Ghana, the National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association, Dizengoff, John Deere, Africa Lead and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council will roll out these activities during the fair, which is expected to welcome thousands to the northern regional capital.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, the Northern Regional Minister, The Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, members of the diplomatic corps, district chief executives , farmers, agric input dealers, machinery companies, financial institutions and many others, will grace the opening ceremony and the exhibition itself.

The women in agriculture seminar will be held on the opening day, to offer women the sector the resources to enhance their knowledge as well as provide networking opportunities linking various partners on the agriculture value chain.

Highlight of the seminar will be a focus on career opportunities for female producers in agriculture.

The agric college dialogue which comes off on day two, offering colleges a platform to ventilate their challenges in the study of agriculture in their respective institutions.

It will feature mentorship modules where students will be paired with mentors to discuss ways to survive on the job market with an agricultural background. The college dialogue aims at redirecting students’ attention to making agric a priority career choice.

The agribusiness training on business plan proposal writing, takes off the next day, as a practical training session for entrepreneurs, farmers and agribusiness persons on how to write credit-yielding business plans to bait investors and partners so as to boost their expansion plans.

Considered the torchbearer event that signposts agriculture as Ghana’s answer to its development dilemma.

“Workshops, training workshops and farm tours will also be organised during this period… It’s our flagship programme and has set the benchmark for other programmes to be rolled out every year by the Secretariat,” Nana Akyaa Akosa explained.

“The district dialogue; one district one factory agenda, signs off FAGRO Secretariat 2017 event year. The conference will build on how feasible the government’s one district one factory agenda is within the shortest possible time frame, the opportunities within the districts and how ready these districts are to embrace the identified opportunities,” the statement said.

The discussions, according to the statement, would span across possible recommendations from industry experts and how best government can deliver on this agenda.

FAGRO 2017 is supported by Yara Ghana, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dziengoff Ghana Limited, AFGRI Equipment Ghana, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Barclays Bank Ghana Limited, National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association, Ghana (NFFAWAG) and Northern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).