Alice Annum to visit Ghana

Former Ghanaian athlete, Alice Annum, will make a historic visit to the country this month.

According to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Ben Nunoo Mensah, the visit of the onetime ‘Flying Queen’ of Africa and the original ‘Baby Jet’ of Ghana Sports was to relate to her people in the country.

She will also interact and encourage the nation’s young athletes to be like her.

On programmes lined up for her visit, Mr Nunoo Mensah told the media that the former athletics queen would meet the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Isaac Asiamah, the new Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), the media and sports fans.

Alice Annum (born October 2, 1948 in Accra) is a retired Ghanaian sprinter. Her Personal Best time in the 200 metres event was 22.89 seconds recorded at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

Annum was one of the products of the defunct National Sports Festivals organised annually in Ghana.

She benefited from a US sponsorship and competed in the 1964 Olympic Games but did not advance past the preliminary stages in the long jump, placing 28th with a best jump of 5.45 metres.

She was honoured in 2010 for her achievements in sports by the Action Progressive Institute in Ghana.

Annum also set records in the 100 meters and 200 meters.