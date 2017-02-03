‘Alasa’ attracts heavy patronage

Traders of African star fruit, popularly known as “Alasa” in Accra are making huge profit due to the large public patronage of the product.

A survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kaneshie and Odorkor on Wednesday indicated that a basket of the fruit cost GH¢100.00.

A number of traders had also displayed the Alasa on table-tops, or hawking in markets, lorry stations, around offices and residential areas.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview, Mrs Mercy Osei, a trader at Odorkor market said, the Alasa was a seasonal fruit that flooded the market every year from January to March.

According to Madam Cindy Addo, a seller at Odorkor Market said, the fruit sold from 50 pesewas to GH¢3.00 depending on the size.

“If the fruit is well ripe, it is sweet and attracts a lot of consumers. It is well arranged to make it attractive for buyers,” she said.

Mrs Selina Sowah, a seller at Kaneshie market noted that, Alasa attracted pregnant women who bought it to reduce nausea.

Miss lsabella Dapaah, a student at Accra Technical University said: “ I eat a lot of the fruit because I learnt that, frequent consumption of the fruit can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol thereby preventing or managing heart diseases.

“It gives your body a better chance of fighting and avoiding heart diseases and cancer,” she added.

Kelvin Asare, a worker at GCB Bank said he heard the fruit was good and a natural remedy for fat people to lose weight.

He observed that, it was also a natural remedy for toothache and constipation.

Madam Matilda Addo, a new comer in the business said it was fetching her good income that enabled her to support her household and expressed the hope that the business would continued to grow.

According to research, Alasa presents a good source for vitamin c and have other nutritive values, despite its bitter after taste.