Alabi praises Botchwey C’ttee

Professor Joshua Alabi has praised the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, which was tasked to investigate the circumstances that led to the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general election.

In a statement signed and issued in Accra, it stated that he joins all colleague comrades of the NDC, well-wishers of the party and lovers of multi-party democracy to congratulate the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee for a good work done.

According to the statement, it trusts that the leadership of the party would go straight to work to implement the recommendations to facilitate the reorganisation and preparation for a return to government in January 2021.

The statement said from the findings of the committee, there is no doubt that the party has been severely wounded and greatly hurt by the political setback of 2016.

It said if any group deserves even greater commendation, it is the grassroots of the party, for their incredible patience during the entire process as they awaited the report of the Botchwey Committee.

The statement urged the leadership of the party to begin the healing process immediately without further delay and that “armed with the knowledge of what happened, it is time to use our setback of 2016 as the set-up for our comeback in 2020.” –Ghanapoliticsonline.com