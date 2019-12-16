Al Hilal for Club﻿ ﻿World Cup semis

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored the winner as Al Hilal beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 1-0 to reach the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals.

Eight minutes after coming off the bench, Gomis opened the scoring with a brilliant volley.

Al Hilal’s Mohamed Kanno was sent off with five minutes remaining for two bookable offences within three minutes.

Yet Tunisia’s Esperance were unable to find an equaliser.

The closest Esperance came to scoring was when Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani almost diverted into his own net. – BBC