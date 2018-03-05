Akyem Awisa Odwira festival launched

This year’s Odwira festival of the people of Akyem Awisa in the Eastern Region has been launched with a call on the youth to embrace the Ghanaian culture.

Slated for August 27 to September 2 the festival would bring all natives of the community together to discuss how to make technical and vocational education prominent in the Akyem Awisa area.

It is on the theme ‘Education and tradition for development, the role of technical and vocational education’.

Dr Lambert Frempong, chairman of the Akyem Awisa Odwira festival for this year observed that Ghanaians have lost their customs and traditions as a people as a result of neglecting their culture.

“Every culture has core values and beliefs that drives a society, and as a people we must revisit our culture, take what is good in it and use that to develop our societies,” he said.

Dr Frempong encouraged the youth to invest much of their time in vocational and technical training to ensure that their life is not only dependent on the formal education they receive in classrooms.

The Akyem Awisiahene, Nana Kwarteng Karikar III said the festival which is celebrated every two years would focus on promoting technical and vocational education as a direction for development.

“The observance of the Odwira Afahye is of great importance to the people of Akyem Awisa as it is in remembrance of our ancestors and also unite and mobilise all the people and their resources for development of our own town and to bring progress into the lives of citizens,” he said.

He stated that this year’s festival would be marked by debates, games, food fairs, football competition, beauty pageant and spelling bee competition among others.

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey