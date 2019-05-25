Akwesi Frimpong receives SWAG award

Ghana’s winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong is looking forward to becoming Africa’s first winter Olympic medalist in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

The US-based athlete, who is currently ranked 67th in the world, is training very hard to improve and possibly win a medal to better his position in the ranking.

He shared those aspirations with journalists on Thursday when he received his award picked at the recently held 44th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) event.

“I’m improving everyday and working so hard to get onto the medal podium for Ghana and Africa in Beijing,”he stated.

Ghana’s first skeleton athlete expressed appreciation to SWAG for the award which he said, would go a long way to motivate him.

The 33-year-old said he was committed to making the sport popular in Ghana by training young talents.

“My vision is to train more Ghanaian athletes to know the sports and grow them to become future Olympic medal hopefuls,” he said.

“I am very proud of this honour, my family is very proud and my wife is so too. I would never let this country down and would do my very best to always bring honour,” he stated.

Caption: Frimpong (second left) receiving his award from Mr. Sammy Haywood Okine, a SWAG representative

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE