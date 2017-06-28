Akunnor out to upset Hearts

Obuasi AshantiGold’s resolve to avoid relegation in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will be tested today when they come up against Accra Hearts of Oak in an epic week 20 mid-week clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Having forced their way off the drop zone with a 3-0 thrashing of Inter Allies at home over the weekend, the Miners will be looking to push themselves further up the ladder as a defeat this afternoon could spell doom for them and return them back into the relegation zone.

Since taking over the side, former Hearts coach, C.K Akunnor who is now in charge of the Miners, has supervised a five match unbeaten run of the side and is looking to add his former side to his growing list of casualties.

Playing deep along the flanks has been one of his secret weapons to the success he has chalked so far with the ‘Miners’ and with Hans Kwofie and Daniel Gozar striking the perfect cords upfront, coach Akunnor believes it is not out of place to add Hearts of Oak to the list of the vanquished sides.

For Hearts’ coach Frank Elliot Nuttall and his boys, it was time for the Miners to face his wrath after dispatching Elmina Sharks.

Playing without mercurial midfielder Winful Cobbinah for the second game running following his invitation to the national team, skipper Thomas Abbey, Leonard Tawiah and Malik Akowuah will be expected to do the business in the middle as Kwame Kizito, Patrick Razak and Cosmos Dauda will be expected to bang in the goals when they come.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will have revenge on their minds when they trek to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to lock-horns with Ebusua Dwarfs.

Kotoko last season suffered their biggest defeat at the hands of Dwarfs when they were thrashed 4-1, a result the home team is bent on repeating this afternoon.

However, Coach Steve Polack and his Kotoko charges are also looking to re-write the scripts this time around with a better performance than their last visit. They are steadily climbing up the league log and are two points above their host and would be hoping to stretch that lead with a victory.

With the current leading goal-king Nicholas Opoku up in arms and leading the Dwarfs onslaught, the backline of Kotoko made up of captain Amos Frimpong, Ahmed Adams and Awudu Nafiu will have some serious work to do in order to stop him from causing havoc.

Title chasing Aduana Stars will show no mercy as they welcome struggling Accra Great Olympics to the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

Aduana’s title hopes suffered a blip over the weekend at the Tema Park when they were beaten 1-0 by Tema Youth and with Hearts of Oak breathing heavily on their neck, they would settle for nothing short of a resounding victory against the ‘AGOSU’ lads.

At the Tarkwa & Aboso Park, home side Medeama SC will welcome sixth placed Berekum Chelsea in a game of equals although a point separates the two sides with Medeama occupying the eighth position.

After going down heavily at Obuasi, Inter Allies will return to their El-Wak Stadium base to play Bechem United with a point separating both sides.

Allies looks like grabbing all the points at stake, as the visitors are not good playing away from the Fosu Gyeabour Park this season, however there is always a first time and with the likes of Ahmed Simba Toure leading the line for the visitors, coach Prince Owusu and his charges will have a lot to do if they are to extend the poor away record of Bechem.

Defending league champions, Wa All Stars who are currently lying 11th on the league log will look to climb up the ladder with a good display against 10th placed Tema Youth who they share the same points of 24 with but the latter has better goals difference.

WAFA will host struggling Elmina Sharks at the Sogakope Park while Liberty Professionals will be at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman to play Bolga All Stars.

